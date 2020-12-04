Six further deaths, 449 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland

There has now been a total of 1,032 confirmed Covid-19-related deaths in NI since the outbreak began
A man wearing a face mask walks through Belfast city centre. File Picture

Fri, 04 Dec, 2020 - 15:21
Steven Heaney

There have been six further Covid-19-related deaths in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

According to the NI Department of Health, an additional 449 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed in the North.

To date, 54,9177 positive cases have been confirmed in the North.

Meanwhile, the first consignment of the coronavirus vaccine arrived in Northern Ireland earlier today.

The initial batch contains almost 25,000 does. 

Vaccinations are expected to begin as early as next week.

NI Health Minister Robin Swann said news of their arrival was “hugely welcome.” 

He said: "I have been clear that we still have a long journey ahead of us but we can be optimistic.

Mr Swann said vaccinators would be the first to receive the vaccine, followed by priority groups.

"We are being guided on prioritisation by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation," he said. 

"It has identified care home residents and staff and health and social care workers as priority groups. 

"Further details on prioritisation should be confirmed by next week," he added.

Covid cases fall for seventh week in a row

