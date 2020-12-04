Woman killed in three vehicle collision in Roscommon

Gardaí and Emergency services in Roscommon are attending the scene of a fatal collision involving three cars that happened this morning at 8am.

The incident happened at Stokestown, between Scramogue Cross and Tarmonbarry, Co. Roscommon on the N5.

One of the drivers, a woman in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was removed for post mortem.

Another woman, aged in her 40s was taken to Tullamore Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. A third woman and a boy have been taken to Ballinasloe Hospital for treatment but their injuries are non-life threatening as well.

The road is currently closed for forensic investigation at the scene and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and have asked any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at this time to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.