'AC/DC playing in my relaxation room' — Hiqa plans to improve services following feedback from residents

'AC/DC playing in my relaxation room' — Hiqa plans to improve services following feedback from residents

Being able to play AC/DC proved of benefit to one resident who spoke with health watchdog HIQA

Thu, 03 Dec, 2020 - 21:45
Noel Baker, Social Affairs Correspondent

Hiqa has said it will use the feedback from people in residential settings to help improve its own work after it gathered feedback from groups around the country.

Last year, residents’ groups from 18 areas invited Hiqa inspectors to attend their residents’ meetings.

The subsequent report, published this week, highlights examples of what residents told inspectors about their rights, their home, their community and the people that are most important in their lives.

Mary Dunnion, chief inspector of social services and director of regulation, said: "Inspectors may not always be able to communicate with some residents due to the nature of their disability, or residents may choose not to engage with inspectors, as is their choice. Nonetheless, inspectors make every effort to seek your views on different aspects of your day-to-day life."

Issues included being heard, being able to engage in the community and being happy with their surroundings. One resident highlighted one positive aspect: “AC/DC playing in my relaxation room.”

Read More

Watch as kids serenade Cork nursing home residents with song and virtual hugs

Hiqa’s deputy chief inspector of social services, Finbarr Colfer, said:

 Listening to what residents tell us is an important part of our work and is crucial in helping us to understand what life is like for residents, living in their home.

“The report backs up the findings of our recent overview report on the inspection and regulation of disability services, where we found that people with disabilities living in congregated settings have a poorer quality of life. Residents who moved out of big, institutional settings told inspectors that they now have more of a voice in smaller homes. 

"Some of them told us that when they moved from larger settings to smaller homes in the community, they were pleased that they were offered a choice about who they would like to live with.”

He added: “We are using the information given to us by residents to improve the way we carry out our inspections, focusing on the way we engage with residents during inspections and ensuring the aspects that residents have identified as important to them are included. We will meet more residents’ groups in 2021 to listen and use the views of residents to improve our inspection work.”

Read More

Tusla claims replacement will be found for teen-only hostel due to close in New Year

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu Nov 5, 2020 Non-essential retailers in NI given go ahead to reopen on December 11
Coronavirus - Thur Dec 3, 2020 Student nurse reimagines Michelangelo painting with Covid-19 isolation twist
CC PERFORMING ARTS PROTEST Martin: One-to-one dance classes can go ahead 
residential settingsdisabilityorganisation: hiqa
Elderly stock

Hopes rising NI could find way to vaccinate care home residents quicker

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices