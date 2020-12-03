Watch as kids serenade Cork nursing home residents with song and virtual hugs

The residents of a nursing home in Cork received a festive boost this afternoon when kids from a local primary school were joined by The Frank & Walters for a festive sing-along.

The residents and staff of the city's Mount Cara nursing home were serenaded by the boys of Scoil Mhuire Fatima, (North Monastery NS)

who joined the Frank & Walters for a series of Christmas carols and a heartwarming rendition of ‘After All’.

The surprise visit by 25 pupils and teachers from the school and Ashley Keating and Rory Murphy of the Frank and Walters was made all the more special by the fact the nursing home was only saved from closure last week.

In a statement last week the Board of Management of Mount Cara - who care for over 25 elderly residents - said that following extensive discussions and negotiations with the HSE, HIQA and a number of healthcare providers a solution had been found which would allow the residents of Mount Cara to stay in their home.

Before leaving the pupils presented virtual hugs and chocolates to all the residents.