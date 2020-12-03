Focus Ireland: Own-door emergency homes provide greater stability

A report into the use of own-door emergency accommodation suggests the improved living environment for the families staying in them boosts their capacity to find new mainstream accommodation.

The report, published by Focus Ireland, looked at four projects in which it is involved – two in Limerick, one in Waterford and one in Dublin.

The charity said that when compared to the experience of those staying in private emergency accommodation, such as hotels and B&Bs, and family hubs, the families who moved through the four different schemes enjoyed greater stability through a guaranteed minimum period, with a chance to re-build life skills and may be more cost-beneficial overall.

Focus Ireland said the research found some evidence to suggest that where better-quality emergency accommodation is provided, families exit homelessness more quickly.

The four models employed in the scheme differed between the different locations.

The Childers Road Family Initiative in Limerick, involves 30 apartments and a partnership between Focus Ireland and Limerick Council. There was a similar partnership at the Social Rental Model, also in Limerick, which utilised leased properties from private rental, that were sublet to families.

In Waterford, nine local authority properties were used in a partnership between Waterford Council and Focus Ireland through the Waterford Emergency Family Service, while in Dublin, 64 apartments were used in a partnership between South Dublin County Council, Tuath Housing and Focus Ireland.

Seán Ó Siochrú, who presented the findings, said families hugely valued having their own front door and facilities for washing and cooking and that the added security of their own home meant they were in a position to "re-build their life skills".

Neil Haran, social research consultant for the report, said one of the policy implications of the findings includes a need to reduce the reliance on private emergency accommodation such as hotels and B&Bs.

He also said there needed to be more accurate data on the amounts of money spent by the State on emergency accommodation, and especially on private emergency accommodation.

Focus Ireland director of advocacy Mike Allen said international research and evidence from frontline experience indicated the most effective emergency response to family homelessness was to provide emergency accommodation which is as close to a ‘normal home’ as possible, combined with child supports and other services.

He said none of the projects were "perfect" but did allow chances to learn from them, and added that tackling family homelessness required a wide range of agencies and policies to work together.

"This will not just happen, it must be planned, co-ordinated and driven forward with political conviction."

At the online event to launch the report he said:

"We need to move out of crisis mode."