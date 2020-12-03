11 further deaths, 456 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland

There has now been a total of 1,026 confirmed Covid-19-related deaths in NI since the outbreak began.
People at the Foyleside shopping centre in Derry. File Picture: PA

Thu, 03 Dec, 2020 - 14:41
Steven Heaney

There have been 11 further Covid-19-related deaths in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

According to the NI Department Health, an additional 456 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed.

The total number of positive cases in the North now stands at 53,728. 

3,077 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

Department of Health officials said that 413 people with the virus are currently in Northern Irish hospitals - 38 of whom are in intensive care units.

Hospital bed occupancy levels remain at 100%.

The 14-day incidence rate of the virus in NI now stands at 140.6 per 100,000 people.

