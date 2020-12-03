Coveney visits Paris for talks with French counterparts

Simon Coveney visits Paris on Thursday for discussions with his French counterparts (Niall Carson/PA)
Thu, 03 Dec, 2020 - 06:48
Michael McHugh, PA

Simon Coveney is visiting Paris on Thursday for discussions with his French counterparts.

The Foreign Affairs Minister will exchange views on Brexit and other European issues of common interest.

Mr Coveney said: “I am very happy to be in Paris today to work on deepening the extensive and ever-important partnership between Ireland and France.

“Our enduring friendship has proven invaluable this year as we have worked together to deal with the economic and social challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He will hold discussions with the French Minister for European and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian. He will also meet with the French Minister of State for European Affairs, Clément Beaune.

Mr Coveney added: “At this important moment, I look forward to discussing Brexit with my French colleagues.

“I greatly appreciate the solidarity that France has consistently shown throughout this process.

“I know that we will also continue our strong record of cooperation at the UN Security Council, when Ireland takes up its seat in the coming weeks.

“As like-minded EU member states, I am confident that we will have a close and constructive relationship during our term.”

