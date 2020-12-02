Covid-19 vaccine: Hopes raised for January rollout

Hopes have been raised that Covid-19 vaccines could be rolled out in Ireland and Europe as early as January, with European regulators expected to decide on one application for approval “within weeks” and another shortly afterwards.

The UK became the first country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, and plans to start vaccinations using the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine as early as next week.

UK is first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Vaccination programme predicted to start next week.https://t.co/vVm298PZxP — Luke O'Neill (@laoneill111) December 2, 2020

While vaccinations will begin in the North from next week, it will take a little longer for that to happen in the Republic and Europe.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it expected to decide on the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine by December 29 and on the Moderna mRNA vaccine by January 12.

The European Union has pre-ordered two billion doses of vaccines in development but none can be administered without first being approved as safe and effective by regulators.

Any decision by the EMA will then need to be rubber-stamped by the European Commission before vaccines are approved for use by EU member states.

The Irish regulator, the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), said it was working alongside the EMA on the approval process. “The HPRA will be an active participant in the review of Covid-19 vaccine applications being made,” a spokesperson said.

British health secretary Matt Hancock said Brexit had a role to play in the approval process as the UK was no longer bound by the EMA and authorities did not have to follow the pace of Europeans.

Today is a triumph for all those who believe in science, a triumph for ingenuity & a triumph for humanity.



I want to thank everyone who has played their part in this achievement. pic.twitter.com/eb0goCmjg9 — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) December 2, 2020

Following a briefing with the EMA, Health Minister Stephen Donnelley said the approval process was not far behind the UK and could happen “within weeks”.

“There’s not that much difference. There’s a few weeks apart. It’s basically because we’re working with the European Medicines Agency; the UK, post-Brexit, obviously has their own process,” Mr Donnelly told RTÉ's News at One.

Once authorised, it will take a week to 10 days to distribute a vaccine, he said: “The UK is taking seven to 10 days from authorisation to distribution. The view is that in Ireland it would be about the same”.

A Covid-19 vaccine taskforce, led by Professor Brian MacCraith, is working on preparations and a plan to roll out a vaccination programme, which is expected to be completed by December 11. The taskforce will also examine who will be prioritised for vaccination, such as older and at-risk groups.

Mr Donnelly said the taskforce was “confident” that the necessary infrastructure, such as freezers, would be in place to roll out approved vaccines.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also confirmed that nine refrigerated trucks were delivered to Dublin this week as part of preparations.

Administering the Covid-19 vaccine, the Taoiseach said, would be "huge" and could not be rushed: "We shouldn't in any way create a pressure zone on the regulatory authority to do the right thing here.”

Dismissing calls for a minister to assume responsibility for a Covid-19 vaccination programme, the Taoiseach said the Department of Health and HSE had a lot of expertise and experience in vaccination programmes.

His remarks came as another 270 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland, in addition to a further five deaths.