Covid-19: Five further deaths, 270 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A further five people have died as a result of contracting Covid-19, health officials have confirmed.

There has now been a total of 2,074 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland since the outbreak began.

As of midnight last night, the HPSC says that it had been notified of 270 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country.

There has now been a total of 73,066 confirmed cases here.

Of the cases confirmed this evening:

141 are men;

129 are women;

63% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 37 years old;

58 cases are located in Dublin;

38 are in Donegal;

28 are in Wicklow;

25 are in Mayo;

24 are in Limerick;

and the remaining 97 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

Just seven of today's new cases are located in Cork.

As of 2pm today, 231 patients with Covid-19 were hospitalised - 31 of whom were in intensive care units.

In the last 24 hours, an additional 27 hospitalisations have been reported.

The national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people now stands at 84.7.

Read More Covid-19: Nurses and midwives employees most affected by virus

Speaking at this evening's briefing, Chief Medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan said that it was important for the country to "keep up the progress achieved in recent weeks."

He said: "Ireland now has the lowest 14-day incidence of Covid-19 in the EU, according to the latest ECDC figures and we need to hold firm to this position.

As the country moves into Level 3, there is no room for complacency.

“As more services reopen for business, remember to use the basic public health advice as a guide when organising your time.

"When you are out in shops and accessing services, try to avoid high-risk situations and wear a face covering when social distancing is not possible on busy streets and crowded outdoor areas. When you come home from shopping or being outdoors, remember that washing your hands is your first priority.

Dr Holohan said that the wearing of a face covering is now advised "when moving around busy indoor workplaces" and "communal work areas."

"If you are planning to travel around your county, consider first whether it is absolutely necessary to travel.

“Your individual actions are vital to our national effort to suppress the transmission of this disease,” he added.

The HPSC says validation of data has resulted in the denotification of two previously confirmed cases.

The figure of 73,066 above reflects these denotifications.