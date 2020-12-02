Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley 'genuinely sorry' for 'disrespectful' tweet

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley has told the Public Accounts Committee that he is “genuinely sorry” for sending a tweet appearing to laud two separate IRA operations which led to the deaths of nearly 40 British soldiers.

Addressing the committee at its weekly correspondence meeting, Mr Stanley, the committee’s chair, said that in doing so he had “fallen short of the standards that I set for myself, and the standards expected from the Dail, and for that, I’m genuinely sorry”.

He said that he had sent the tweet, not in tribute to violence, but in order to “highlight the disastrous decision to partition the country almost 100 years ago”.

“I deleted the tweet and I apologised.”

“We need to be able to talk about the past in a way that is honest to each other, to our beliefs, but also doesn’t deepen division or cause hurt,” Mr Stanley said.

As an Irish Republican in a position of political leadership, I have to be more aware of my responsibility to ensure that I do not do anything that is disrespectful to others.

He said he has always “actively supported initiatives to bring about peace” in Ireland.

“On Sunday I apologised, I want to repeat that apology here today and to repeat that apology to all my colleagues.

Reaction to the apology was mixed.

Fine Gael TD Colm Burke called for Mr Stanley to make a speech reiterating his position before the Dail, while his party colleague Jennifer Carroll McNeill suggested that Mr Stanley and his party actively consider their “position in parliament”, while asking if he had been asked to delete the tweet.

Marc MacSharry and independent Verona Murphy meanwhile said they accepted the apology, with the latter stating that in her own private dealings she had always found Mr Stanley to be “a gentleman”.