Snow and ice warning issued for Donegal as temperatures drop across the country

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow snow and ice warning for Donegal.

Heavy wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected tonight and Thursday with reduced visibility and accumulations likely in places.

Icy patches forming overnight may cause some travel disruption.

The warning is valid from midnight tonight until midnight tomorrow.

A similar warning has also been issued by the UK Met Office for counties Antrim, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

Yesterday, Met Éireann warned of much colder spells for the rest of the week.

It has issued an advisory warning for the entire country, warning of 'sharp to severe' frosts in parts as well as wintery showers.

The warning will be in place from tomorrow afternoon until Friday night.