Ryanair suffered 82% drop in passenger numbers in November
Ryanair flew just two million passengers in November as demand for air travel continued to be hit by coronavirus restrictions (Niall Carson/PA)
Wed, 02 Dec, 2020 - 11:27
Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

Ryanair flew just two million passengers in November as demand for air travel continued to be hit by coronavirus restrictions.

The Dublin-based airline said this represents an 82% decline from the same month in 2019 when it carried 10.9 million travellers.

The total number of passengers to use the carrier during the first 11 months of the year was 61.4 million, down 59% on the figure of 151.6 million during the same period in 2019.

Wizz Air recorded an 85% reduction in passengers in November, to just half a million.

During the month, its load factor – the average proportion of seats taken on aircraft – was 68%, compared with 93% in November 2019.

Airlines have blamed Covid-19 restrictions for putting people off flying.

Travellers arriving in the UK from non-exempt countries are required to self-isolate for 14 days.

But from December 15, England will introduce a system allowing people to end their quarantine early if they test negative for coronavirus at least five days after they land.

