Deliveroo riders to carry images of missing persons on bags in new campaign

Deliveroo has partnered with the National Missing Persons Helpline for their Bring Them Home campaign, which aims to reunite friends and families with their missing loved ones.

For the month of December, Deliveroo riders will feature images of five missing people on their bags in an effort to raise awareness of their cases.

Today marks the eighth annual National Missing Persons Day and 800 people in Ireland remain missing.

The cases chosen to feature on the bags are:

Gerard Taylor, last seen in Sandyford, Dublin;

Barry Coughlan, last seen Crosshaven, Cork;

Christophe Goutte, last seen in Carrigtwohill, Cork;

Colin Turner, last seen on Lower Abbey Street and

Terry Byrne, last seen at his home in Dunboyne, Meath

At least 100 Deliveroo riders across both Dublin and Cork will display the images of the individuals along with the helpline to contact with information.

Paddy Quinlan, Growth Manager for Deliveroo Ireland, said they are proud to once again support the campaign.

He said: "We were so impressed by the dedication, professionalism and care shown by the National Missing Persons Helpline to the families of missing loved ones in 2019 that we knew we had to continue supporting their life-changing work.

“We would like to thank all of our riders for helping out with this really important awareness-raising campaign and hope that we might be able to help in reuniting loved ones with each other this Christmas.”

A Deliveroo rider with a food delivery bag showing a picture of Gerard Taylor from Dundrum who was 55 when he disappeared from his home on 25 May 2019. Picture: Peter Houlihan

According to the National Missing Persons Helpline, the average number of reports received each year is 8,700, with over 90 people untraced at years end.

The National Missing Persons Helpline provides free and confidential support by phone or email 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to anyone affected by a disappearance.

Dermot Browne of the National Missing Persons helpline said raising public awareness is one of the most effective tools at bringing missing people home to their family and friends.

He said: “This will be a Christmas like no other for everyone in Ireland, and it will be an especially challenging period for families still missing their loved ones. We are grateful that Deliveroo continues to support us in our effort to help reunite families with those they love.

Mr Brown added: "We urge everyone in Cork and Dublin to keep an eye out for passing Deliveroo riders.”

If anyone has any information on any of the appeals featured in the Bring Them Home campaign, they should contact the National Missing Persons Helpline on 1890 442 552, email the National Missing Persons Helpline at info@missingpersons.ie or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Alternatively, they can leave a message on 1800 911 999.