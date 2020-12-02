Average Irish person to spend €540 on Christmas shopping, survey reveals

The average Irish person will spend over €540 on Christmas shopping, according to a new survey.

The study by Paypal found Louth people are preparing for the biggest sprees at €1,079, with Westmeath in second place on €870 and Leitrim in third on €853.

Nearly half this year's Christmas shopping will be done online (49%), with a third (33%) of people saying they've started early.

This translates to approximately 1.2 million people.

It was also revealed that 62% of consumers plan on trying to shop locally and from smaller retailers.

Read More Fears over thousands of retail jobs as Covid crunch bites

Four in five said they planned to support local due to the pressures put on small businesses by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maeve Dorman, Vice President of Merchant Operations EMEA, PayPal, said the lockdowns have "completely transformed" how people are spending their money.

She said: "As we approach Christmas – the busiest shopping period of the year which is well underway following Black Friday and Cyber Monday – the shift towards digital and contactless payments is even more prevalent than normal."

Ms Dorman said that as well as more people using online shopping this Christmas, many are planning to support the smaller retailers as well.

"It’s fantastic to see that community spirit is alive and well in Ireland, particularly during these more difficult times.

"We hope that these businesses can take full advantage of the Christmas spending boom by offering a safe, convenient and customer-friendly experience both in-store and online."