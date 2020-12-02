Familiar faces to fill RTÉs 2020 Christmas TV schedule

RTÉ's Christmas line-up features a selection of new films, documentaries, sport, as well the same old faces you've grown used to seeing repeatedly in previous years.

Movies

Leading the slate of films scheduled for Christmas is Angela’s Wish - an animated tale from Dublin's Brown Bag Films. Based on characters by Frank McCourt, the film stars Ruth Negga, Jared Harris and Catriona Balfe.

Another animated feature, The Overcoat, featuring the voice talents of Cork’s own Cillian Murphy, is also set for its network TV premiere.

Other films slated to premiere include: The Greatest Showman; Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again; A Star is Born; Coco; and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Family Entertainment/Comedy

The recently revived Den - featuring a slew of beloved puppets, including Dustin, Zig and Zag, alongside Ray D’Arcy, will air the final episode of its run over Christmas.

The Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special will be back on our screens this year. Picture: Alan Peebles

Elsewhere, Westlife’s Nicky Byrne and 2FM’s Jenifer Zamparelli will relive this year’s Dancing With the Stars series as part of a Christmas special.

On the comedy front, there's the usual spattering of TV marmite in the form of Mrs Brown’s Boys.

There's also specials from the 2 Johnnies and Oliver Callan, and Reeling in the Fears - A Doireann Garrihy-hosted show given the unenviable task of finding the humour in the past year.

Documentaries

The documentary offering is led by a doc on Dingle’s disappearing Dolphin. In Fungie’s Kingdom, Bay Ashmawy will travel to Kerry to explore the aftermath of Fungie's farewell.

Elsewhere, Christy Ring: Man and Ball, will chronicle the career of one of Cork’s most famous sons in the year of the centenary of his birth, and the Real Field - hosted by Bill Keane - will explore the true story behind his father's most famous work.

Music

Dolly Parton will take to the Late Late-stage as part of the show’s Country Christmas Special on December 11.

RTÉ's Christmas at Home special will also air. Picture: Ruth Medjber

Christmas at Home will showcase some of Ireland’s music talent, showcasing the likes of Mick Flannery, Celine Byrne, Úna Healy, and Alfie Sherlock.

In years gone by, Irish singers and musicians - Glen Hansard, Hozier, Damien Rice, and Bono - would take to one of Dublin’s most famous thoroughfares for an annual sing-song in aid of homelessness.

With the busk off the cards for obvious reasons, Hansard will host The Busk - A Decade of Christmas on Grafton Street, where he will revisit some of the memorable moments from previous years.

Food

Festive food will feature in the form of specials from Neven Maguire, Rachel Allen, Kevin Dundon, and Donal Skeehan

Sport





The legendary Christy Ring will receive the documentary treatment on RTÉ this Christmas. File Picture





With most sporting events pushed back in the calendar, there will be a significant amount to choose from in December, with the final stages of the GAA Championships, the Champions League and the FAI Cup Finals all due to air.

You'd be lying if you said you weren't already comfortable with the idea of sitting at home watching TV.