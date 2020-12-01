Cabinet approves advance purchase deal for Moderna vaccine

The Cabinet has granted indemnity to US company Moderna as part of its deal to buy 875,000 doses of its Covid-19 vaccine.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly received approval from Cabinet to enter an advanced purchase agreement for when the vaccine becomes available.

As a result, responsibility transfers to the State’s Claim Agency but a government spokesman said the matter of indemnity was “standard practice”.

No estimate of the potential level of exposure to the State was given when queries were made.

The EU has said that in order to compensate for such high risks taken by manufacturers, the Advanced Purchase Agreements provide for Member States to indemnify the manufacturer for liabilities incurred under certain conditions. Liability still remains with the companies, the EU said.

The deal with Moderna is the fifth agreement that the Government has concluded with pharma companies.

The others are with AstraZeneca (Oxford vaccine), Janssen, BioNTech/Pfizer and CureVac.

In a statement, the Department of Health said: “The recent announcements from several vaccine manufacturers offer a beacon of hope to all as we look to 2021. We await further evidence of the safety and efficacy of these vaccines.”

The Cabinet also heard that a completion rate of just 18% was achieved in the past three months in terms of delivery of the Government’s own Climate Action Plan.

Only 4 of 22 measures due for delivery completed on schedule.

"Challenges have been experienced in measures requiring Government approval (particularly during the interregnum), while the impact of Covid-19 has been evident across the system changing work priorities and stakeholder engagement opportunities," a government statement said.

The overall implementation rate of measures due under the Climate Action Plan stands at 78% to the end of Q3 2020, with 325 measures completed out of a total of 417 measures due, it said.

"A renewed focus on implementation is critical; we must overcome the barriers to implementation which have prevented meaningful climate action in the past," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Social Protection Minister Humphreys asked the Government to note the payment of the Christmas Bonus at a rate of 100% of the normal weekly payment to eligible customers next week at an estimated cost of €389 million.

The Christmas Bonus is due to be paid to over 1.6 million people this year.

On an exceptional basis this year, the Christmas Bonus will also be paid to recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) provided they have been in receipt of a PUP payment (continuously or otherwise) for at least 4 months (17 weeks) and in receipt of PUP.

This will ensure that persons returning to work this week following the easing of restrictions will still receive their bonus payment next week.