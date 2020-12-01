Covid-19: 18 further deaths, 269 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A further 18 people have died as a result of contracting Covid-19, health officials have confirmed.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) says 15 of the deaths reported today occurred in November, one occurred in October, and two remain under investigation.

There has now been a total of 2,069 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland since the outbreak began earlier this year.

The HPSC also says that, as of midnight last night, it had been notified of 269 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 72,798 confirmed cases here.

Of the cases notified today:

133 are men;

133 are women;

65% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 35 years old;

73 are located in Dublin;

20 are located in Kilkenny;

20 are in Limerick;

19 are in Louth;

19 are in Tipperary;

and the remaining 118 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Just eight of today's new cases are located in Cork

As of 2pm today, 224 patients with Covid-19 were hospitalised - 31 of whom were in intensive care units.

14 additional hospitalisations have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people now stands at 87.

Speaking at this evening's briefing, Chief Medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan said that "the hard work and sacrifices" made by people in the last six weeks meant the country was now in a position to reopen non-essential retail and to travel within our counties.

He also urged the public to continue to take precautions over the Christmas period.

He said: “It is up to every person, individually, to remain vigilant to the spread of this disease, to assess the risk that is involved in any social activity.

We need to keep the public health advice at the centre of our minds and do not have visitors to our homes, outside of any necessary visitors in a support bubble, until the 18th of December.

“Each one of us has a role in shaping the national picture on Covid-19 in the coming weeks.

"It is vital that you keep hand washing, wear face coverings and keep a 2m distance from each other, to protect public health, to protect vital public services and to give us the best chance to continue to minimise the spread of the disease,” he added.

The HPSC says validation of data has resulted in the denotification of two previously confirmed deaths, and that the figure of 2,069 above reflects this.

Validation of data has also resulted in the denotification of 15 previously confirmed cases.

The figure of 72,798 confirmed cases reflects these denotifications.