State has paid €277m in legal fees in Anglo-Irish liquidation process

The final fee could run as high as €313m and the process is due to be completed by the end of 2022
Anglo Irish Bank was nationalised in January 2009. The liquidation, which began in 2013, is due to be completed by the end of 2022. File Picture: Peter Muhly/AFP/Getty Images.

Tue, 01 Dec, 2020 - 18:00
Cianan Brennan

The liquidation of the former Anglo Irish Bank has cost the State more than €277m in professional fees in the seven years since the process began.

A briefing note prepared for the Public Accounts Committee by the Department of Finance regarding the status of the liquidation states that the final spend is expected to cost between €304m and €313m.

Meanwhile, €19.4m was paid out in the 12 months to December 2019. The liquidation proper is currently scheduled to complete by the end of 2022, a 12-month extension on the original timeframe due to the impact of the global pandemic, according to the special liquidators.

The special liquidation of the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC), to which Anglo was renamed in July 2011 following its merger with fellow ailing institution Irish Nationwide, was instigated by the then-Government in February 2013.

To date, the liquidation has cost €277.4m, with €179.6m of that going to the liquidators themselves, KPMG.

A further €78.9m has been paid to assorted legal advisers to date, with law firm Arthur Cox topping the list in terms of outlay, with €5.7m as at end 2019, with the remainder €18.9m payable to professional advisers.

In the same note, the department stated that a July 2020 report, prepared by RSM Ireland, made “favourable observations” regarding the management of the IBRC liquidation, particularly in the area of costs.

Anglo Irish Bank was nationalised in January 2009 with the Minister for Finance taking over as sole shareholder after the complete collapse of its capital position following the emergence of the global financial crisis.

