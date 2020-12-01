Childcare sector facing exodus unless pay improves

More than 2,000 childcare workers plan to quit their jobs by 2024, unless they are better paid.

And of these, says Early Childhood Ireland, more than 300 plan to quit in the next 12 months.

Because of this, the body, which represents 3,800 childcare members nationwide, has called for childcare workers to be treated on a par with professionals working across the wider care and education sectors.

The organisation made the call at the launch of a new research report on pay and working conditions in the early-years sector.

It examines how best to professionalise the sector, and improve terms and conditions for the workforce.

And it compares pay and conditions for early-years care and education workers with those for workers in a range of other sectors, including healthcare support assistants, special needs assistants, social care workers, physical therapists, teachers, and nurses.

Teresa Heeney, CEO of Early Childhood Ireland, said: "Early Childhood Ireland has always recognised the important contribution of the thousands of staff who work in the sector, delivering quality care and education to babies and children nationwide.

"The backdrop to their vital work, however, is one of low rates of pay and the absence of a clearly defined career path," Ms Heeney said.

"Over the past decade, the Government has given significant attention to professionalising the early-years workforce.

"For the most part, they have been concerned with increasing the qualifications profile of early-years workers.

"And this has been successful, in that there has been substantial upskilling of the workforce," Ms Heeney said.

"However, this upskilling has not been met with the increased investment needed to ensure highly qualified professionals receive appropriate pay and secure working conditions."

And she added: "The reality is that the early-years workforce remains in a policy limbo.

"On the one hand, employers in the sector have the legal authority, but not the financial capacity, to improve pay and conditions and, on the other hand, the State has the financial capacity, but not the legal authority of an employer.

"This has led to an unsustainable policy 'merry-go-round', with no winners," Ms Heeney said.

"The State must reimagine funding for the sector as an investment in the wealth and development of the country.

"We have seen how past investment in education has led to societal and economic dividends."