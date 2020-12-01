'A sad milestone' - Covid-19 death toll in Northern Ireland passes 1,000

A further 15 people have died after contracting Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, it has been confirmed.

This brings the virus death toll in the North since the outbreak began to 1,011.

Seven of the deaths were recorded in the last 25 hours.

391 news cases of the virus have also been confirmed.

52,856 people have tested positive for coronavirus in NI to date.

Northern Ireland Health Department officials have also said that hospital bed occupancy has also reached 100 percent.

419 patients with the virus are currently in Northern Irish hospitals - 38 of whom are in intensive care units. 29 patients are using ventilators.

Speaking this afternoon, NI Health minister Robin Swann said news of the death tool surpassing 1,000 was "a grim milestone" in the fight against Covid-19.

He said: “We always have to remember that we are not talking about statistics but much-loved people who are desperately missed.

“My profound sympathies go to every bereaved family.

“This is another harsh reminder of the threat posed by Covid-19. No-one should underestimate the virus, or delude themselves that it could never affect them.”

Mr Swann also directly addressed those in NI who still underplayed the risk the posed by the virus.

“I am very aware that there is still a small and vociferous minority who seek to play down the coronavirus risks,” he said.

“This includes those who spout conspiracy theories on social media and those who think Northern Ireland could somehow have breezed through all this without adopting restrictions that were widely deployed elsewhere.

“To anyone trying to minimise the impact, I say please think again,” he added.