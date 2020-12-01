Met Éireann warn of temperatures in minus figures as 'sharp' cold snap expected

Met Éireann is warning of much colder spells for the rest of the week.
It has issued an advisory warning for the entire country, warning of 'sharp to severe' frosts in parts as well as wintery showers.
The warning will be in place from tomorrow afternoon until Friday night.
- Widespread showers will continue tomorrow night, merging into longer spells of rain in the southwest. Some showers will be heavy with hail and possibly thunder, and may turn wintry on high ground in the northwest. A cold night with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees in moderate southwesterly winds.
- Thursday will be very cold with widespread heavy showers or longer spells of rain Temperatures will only reach between 3 and 5 degrees so feeling very cold.
- On Thursday night, wintry showers will mostly retreat to western coastal counties. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +2 degrees, coldest in Ulster and Leinster.
- Friday will be another cold day. Temperatures during the afternoon will only reach between 3 and 6 degrees and there will be an added wind chill too as fresh to strong northwesterly winds develop.
