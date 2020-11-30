Covid-19 task force on track to deliver vaccination strategy to Government by early December

Ireland's High-Level Covid-19 task force - the group charged with overseeing the rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations here - say they are on track to deliver a vaccination strategy to the Government by December 11.

The task force, which was established earlier this month, held its second meeting today.

The task force says it is currently co-ordinating preparations for the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines here, once they have been approved for use by relevant authorities.

Ireland has signed up to the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccinations - both of which have published positive early indicator reports recently.

Both Pfizer and AstraZeneca are now looking for market authorisation within the coming weeks.

The task force is made up of representatives from across the Department of Health, the Health Service Executive (HSE), the Health Products Regulatory Authority, the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer, the Office of Government Procurement, IDA Ireland, the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment and the Department of the Taoiseach.

The group is chaired by Professor Brian MacCraith, President of Dublin City University.

Other members include: Dr Tony Holohan; HSE boss Paul Reid; Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE, Dr Colm Henry; and IDA Ireland boss, Martin Shanahan.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan is one of the task force's members. File Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins Dublin

The group has also added experts in the areas of public health, supply chain logistics, cold chain logistics, and programme management.

The Task Force says it is now on track to deliver the national Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy and Implementation Plan to Government by December 11. The plan will be considered by the Government thereafter.

Yesterday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said Ireland could begin Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says Ireland could begin vaccinating people against Covid-19 in January.]vaccinating people against Covid-19 in January.

Speaking to Newstalk Mr Donnelly said: "Ireland is certainly very much playing our part and making sure where we're involved we have advanced purchase of these vaccines and for various of the other ones we have advanced purchase of several million doses so it's looking good."

While several other EU countries have already introduced legislation on mandatory vaccination, Mr Donnelly noted that Ireland currently has no plans to do so.