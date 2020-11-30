Government reminds public 'every contact counts' as restrictions ease for Christmas

The Government has reiterated that “every contact counts” and called on the public to “trust your instincts” in order to successfully manage the Covid-19 pandemic over the Christmas period.

At a briefing this morning ahead of the country returning to Level Three on Tuesday, assistant secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan said that the reduced restrictions should be seen “like your credit card limit”.

“They’re a limit, not a target,” she said, though she admitted that the example is dependent “upon your relationship with your credit card”.

The press event amounted to a concerted effort on the State’s part to convince the population to manage its Christmas to the best of its ability.

“We know how difficult it has been, and we don’t want to go back there,” Ms Canavan said with reference to the most recent six weeks of lockdown.

“Our message is that every contact counts. As contact reduces, incidences of the virus reduce also,” she said.

She called on people to “actively manage that risk”.

“Meeting people outdoors is better than indoors. Shorter meetings are better. And if you can meet people online instead of in person, then do that.”

She added that people need to be mindful of other people’s stress regarding the virus. “Don’t get offended if someone refuses an invitation. And if you’re more comfortable with a smaller group then don’t be afraid to say so,” she said.

“If a place feels crowded then trust your instincts, and leave.”

The key to preventing yet another lockdown “is to keep the numbers low”, Ms Canavan said.

She said that the Government’s main message for the coming festive season is “to plan ahead”.

“Let’s all plan for a safe Christmas,” she said. “Be mindful of your safety.” She encouraged people to support their local businesses and to shop “as early in the month as possible”.

She added that people should respect the priority times set aside by retailers for vulnerable people.

“Do your shopping early, do it off-peak, and do it alone if possible,” she added.