Covid-19: One further death, 306 new cases confirmed in Ireland

One further coronavirus-related death has been confirmed by officials at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) in the past 24 hours.

This brings to 2,053 the total number of Covid-19-related deaths recorded in Ireland since the outbreak began.

As of midnight last night, the HPSC says it had been notified of 306 new cases of the virus.

To date,72,544 cases have been confirmed here.

Currently, there are 244 people in hospitalised with the virus - 31 of whom are in intensive care units.

Three new hospitalisations have been also been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today:

156 are men;

148 are women;

67% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 35 years old

108 cases are located in Dublin;

30 are in Limerick;

22 are in Galway,

17 are in Donegal,

15 are in Wicklow;

14 are in Cork;

and the remaining 100 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

The 14-day incidence rate of the virus per 100,000 population now stands at 89.2.

Donegal is the county with the highest incidence rate (223.6), followed by Louth (179.2), and Limerick (142.6).

Cork's incidence rate is 68.2.

4,248 cases have been confirmed in Ireland in the last 7 days.

The HPSC also says that validation of data has resulted in the denotification of three previously confirmed cases.

The figure of 72,544 confirmed cases above reflects these denotifications.