Dogs Trust take in two-week-old puppies dound abandoned in bucket

Ireland’s largest dog charity is appealing to the public to contact them if they are struggling with their pets after a litter of two-week-old puppies were found abandoned in Meath last week.
When found, the puppies were so young that they hadn’t yet opened their eyes fully. Picture: Fran Veale via Dogs Trust

Mon, 30 Nov, 2020 - 07:00
Steven Heaney

Ireland’s largest dog charity is appealing to the public to contact them if they are struggling with their pets after a litter of two-week-old puppies were found abandoned in county Meath.

The seven young pups were discovered by a walker who returned to her car and found them in a bucket on her car roof. 

The puppies are so young that they hadn’t yet opened their eyes fully.

The woman immediately contacted Dogs Trust, who gave the puppies to their expert carers at their rehoming centre in Finglas, Dublin.

The dogs, who are without their mother at this key early stage in their lives, will now require round-the-clock care.

They are so young that they are unable to feed themselves, and they also need assistance to go to the toilet.

The dogs, who are without their mother at this key early stage in their lives, will now require round-the-clock care. Picture: Fran Veale via Dogs Trust

Maciej Trojanowicz, Rehoming Centre Manager, Dogs Trust Ireland said he was “very worried” about the puppies’ mother.

He said: “What happened to her and why she was separated from her puppies and would urge her owner to contact us.

"Bottle-feeding puppies is very rewarding but exhausting, especially throughout the night and there is always a fear with puppies so young that they might not survive.

Thankfully, these little ones seem to be strong and healthy and we think they will be quite large when fully grown, given their size for their age. 

Karla Dunne, Head of Operations, Dogs Trust Ireland urged any member of the public who may be thinking of giving their dog up for adoption, to get in touch with the charity.

She said: “We take in dogs for all sorts of reasons: from changes in accommodation and finances to relationship breakdowns and family crises. 

Asking us for help is the most responsible thing you can do for your dog.

As we have limited resources, we will do everything we can to help but, in some circumstances, we won’t be able to take a dog. 

If that’s the case we'll offer advice if we can, and hopefully be able to point you and your dog in the right direction to get the support that you need.” 

Three of the seven puppies taken in by Dogs Trust. Picture: Fran Veale via Dogs Trust
Dogs Trust says that now more than ever, they will be relying on the generosity Ireland's dog-loving public to help them care for abandoned dogs through these uncertain times.

These pups, who haven’t yet been named, have all already been booked for adoption to new and loving homes, once they are old and strong enough to leave their carers at Dogs Trust.

Gardaí seize large quantity of alcohol following search of suspected shebeen in Monaghan

