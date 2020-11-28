Covid-19: Seven deaths and 243 cases in Ireland

There have been seven deaths related to Covid-19, it has been announced.

There has also been a further 243 cases of the virus in Ireland.

The death toll from the disease has now risen to 2,050 while there have been 71,942 cases in total.

91 of today’s cases are in Dublin, with 26 in Donegal and 18 in Cork.

There are 16 cases in Waterford, 15 in Limerick, and the remaining 77 cases are spread across another 18 counties.

The figures come one day after the Government announced the plan the exit the level 5 restrictions.

From December 1, Ireland will move to level 3 of the Living with Covid plan, some exceptions in place for Christmas.

The move to Level 3 will allow all retail, including non-essential stores re-open along with gyms, churches, museums, galleries and cinemas.

The re-opening of retail will see more than 30,000 people return to work.

In a letter to the Government that was revealed yesterday, Nphet warned that Ireland is in a "precarious" position in the fight against Covid-19 which is why the hospitality sector should not open in December.

The stark letter to the Government on the latest coronavirus outlook, Dr Tony Holohan made stark warnings about the impacts that opening up the economy, which the government announced it would do, could have.

In Northern Ireland, it was confirmed that nine more people have died after contracting coronavirus.

An additional 315 cases of the virus have also been confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.