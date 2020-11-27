Covid-19: Seven deaths and 206 new cases in Ireland

There have been seven further deaths related the Covid-19, it has been announced.

There have also been 206 new cases of the virus in Ireland.

It means there has been a total of 2,043 deaths from the virus in Ireland while there have been 71,699 cases.

64 of today's cases are in Dublin with 23 in Limerick and 20 in Donegal.

18 cases are in Cork, with 14 in Louth, 14 in Meath. The remaining 53 cases are in 18 counties.

Of today's cases:

101 are men / 105 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has reported that as of 2pm today 248 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU.

The 14-day incidence rate for the country has fallen below 100, now standing at 98.2.

Donegal still has the highest 14-day incidence rate at 216.1, followed by Louth (199.4) and Limerick (181.6).

The Government is due to announce plans for the country to move to Level 3 restrictions from Tuesday.