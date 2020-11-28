Human rights watchdog urges action on 'glaring legislative gap' in detention system

Ireland’s human rights watchdog has urged the Government to set up an inspection mechanism for detention facilities following recommendations in a highly critical European report.

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission said the continuing lack of laws to set up the system was a “glaring legislative gap” and that they were “still awaiting” the introduction of the legislation.

In its report this week, the Council of Europe Committee for the Prevention of Torture made highly critical findings in relation to the treatment of prisoners with mental illness as well as concerns at overcrowding in certain prisons.

In relation to an inspection process for detention facilities, including prisons and Garda stations, it said while the Optional Protocol to the United Nations Convention against Torture (OPCAT) was signed by Ireland in 2007, authorities here had decided against ratifying it until legislation was introduced to set up the necessary national preventive mechanism.

“The Committee for the Prevention of Torture has, over the years repeatedly been informed by the Ministry of Justice that an Inspection of Places of Detention Bill, the legal basis for establishing the national preventive mechanism, would soon be finalised and be submitted to the Oireachtas,” the report states.

“However, discussions with government and civil society interlocutors in the course of the 2019 visit made it clear that there was still no agreement on which organisation should co-ordinate the national preventive mechanism and how the body should be structured.”

In its response, the Government said the programme for government committed to the ratification of OPCAT before the end of 2021.

It said the justice minister has approved a single national preventive mechanism for the justice sector, to include Garda stations, courts, prisons, places of transport, and transit between all of them.

Outside the justice sector, envisaged designated bodies include the Inspector of Mental Health, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa), and Hiqa and Tusla, the child and family agency, in the case of children detention schools.

“It is anticipated that the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission will co-ordinate the work of the national preventive mechanism,” the Government said, adding that the draft bill was due before the Government by the end of 2020.

Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission chief Sinéad Gibney said: “A glaring legislative gap which we have raised and is raised again by this report is the ratification of the OPCAT which Ireland signed in 2007, achievable by passing the Inspection of Places of Detention Bill. This would formally establish Ireland’s National Preventative Mechanism.

“This mechanism provides a structure through which public bodies that inspect places of detention and institutions can come together to identify human rights concerns, and propose ways in which potential human rights violations can be avoided and prevented."

Ms Gibney said they were "still awaiting" the necessary legislation.