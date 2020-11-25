Covid-19: Six deaths and 269 cases confirmed

Six people have died from Covid-19 and a further 269 cases of the virus were confirmed today by the Department of Health.

In total, 2,033 deaths related to coronavirus have been reported since the outbreak began.

The total number cases of the virus in Ireland have now reached 71,187.

A further breakdown of the case data released by the Department of Health shows:

123 cases are men and 146 cases are women

64% of cases are under 45 years of age

The median age of Covid-19 patients is 35 years old

The most cases of the virus were reported in Dublin today with 88 confirmed. This was followed by Cork with 42 cases and Limerick with 25.

Louth recorded 20 cases of the virus today while Donegal reported 16.

Across the country, the remaining 78 cases were reported in 17 other counties.

The latest cases come as Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it is impossible to rule out another level 5 lockdown in January.

However, Leo Varadkar said he hopes a post-Christmas move to level 5 would not be as long as the current six-week lockdown.

It is feared the country will see a rise in virus cases in January due to household mixing. The Government is preparing this week to ease restrictions for Christmas.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) met this morning and will offer its advice to a Covid cabinet sub-committee, before a full Cabinet meeting on Friday, after which the Government will inform the public of the plan.

The Tánaiste said the Government would try and keep the plan "as simple as possible" for people to follow.

Some of the details expected to be confirmed include:

Retail to re-commence and relaxation of the 5km travel limit from December 2;

The second phase will see hospitality re-open under strict guidelines, but wet pubs will remain closed;

Closer to Christmas, the third phase will allow household visits as well as allowing travel anywhere in the country. This measure is aimed at allowing people to travel home and see loved ones at Christmas;

Outdoor sports including tennis and golf will be allowed;

It is expected that, under level 3, people will be able to travel within their own county from next week, with a further loosening expected closer to Christmas to allow people to see their families.