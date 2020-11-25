Higgins: Every day we wait for abuse of women to end, is a day too many

“Every day we wait for this appalling abuse of women and girls to end is a day too many.”

Those were the words of President Michael D Higgins as he addressed the Women’s Aid’s annual seminar, held virtually, on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The webinar followed the release of the Women’s Aid report 'One In Five Women' which showed that 20% of young women between the age of 18 and 25, have suffered intimate relationship abuse.

It also revealed that 51% of these reported the abuse had started before they had reached 18.

“Violence and abuse impoverish lives," President Higgins told the webinar. "It is often inflicted by those to whom victims are intimately connected, thus making their homes not the places of safety and security they should be, but spaces defined by angst, fear, and uncertainty.

“'Women's rights for all of us — women, men, and children — remain one of the great ethical challenges of our time.

The international community has failed women for too long, and by failing women, failed humanity.”

Of the one in five young women who experienced intimate relationship abuse, 92% had been put through emotional abuse.

When it came to physical abuse, 56% said they were threatened with physical violence, 58% experienced ‘less severe’ physical abuse, 32% experienced ‘severe’ physical abuse, and 24% experienced physical abuse with a weapon or threat of a weapon.

Furthermore, 75% said they had experienced sexual coercion, 51% said they were sexually assaulted, and 27% said they were raped.

Women's Aid CEO Sarah Benson

Also speaking at the event was Justice Minister Helen McEntee, who described the research findings as frightening and called for more research in the area of intimate relationship abuse among young people.

“Preventing domestic violence is one of the most important issues that we as a Government face,” said Ms McEntee, who said that everyone in Government needs to know that they have a role to play when it comes to domestic violence.

“'The Covid-19 pandemic has shone a light on just how devastating this issue is.”

Women’s Aid CEO Sarah Benson said the report contains “stark and disturbing findings” and said "it is particularly women who suffer" at the hands of men, with it being either current or former partners.

"Even more troubling is that 51% reported that the abuse had started below the age of 18," said Ms Benson.

Other key speakers at the webinar included senator and criminal law professor Ivana Bacik, Durham University law professor Clare McGlynn, and Union of Students in Ireland vice-president for welfare Clare Austick.