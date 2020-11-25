Calls for apology after 'body-shaming' of Carlow schoolgirls

There has been a call for an apology to be made to the students of a Carlow school after female students were told not to wear tight leggings to school.

Girls in Presentation College Carlow were told they shouldn’t wear tight clothing because it was too revealing of their bodies and made their teachers “uncomfortable”.

The talks, delivered by each year head, left students angry and several were in tears.

Male students were not called out from class or advised against the wearing of tight clothing to school.

Students say that they now feel “degraded, paranoid, violated, disgusted, and unsafe” in the school.

A petition calling out “sexism against female students in the school” has since been signed more than 8,000 times.

Labour’s education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has since called on the school to apologise to the student body.

“I think the school has to apologise to the student body,” he said.

“I think what happened was extremely unfortunate.

“I think it goes to the heart of many conversations and debates that are happening about second-level education and the manner in which it is run.

Read More Schoolgirls told not to wear 'revealing' clothing

“I think the statement made, by whoever made the statement, was particularly unfair to the students.”

Mr Ó Ríordáin added: “The students and parents are rightly disgusted by this missive from the school. No student should be shamed because their outfit might 'distract a teacher'.

"There must also be an acknowledgement of how completely undermining for male teachers the message given to students was.

“This kind of discourse is unacceptable in 2020. Girls are being objectified younger and younger and the last place we expect it from is from schools.

“Young girls should not be made feel ashamed for their clothing choices in their school communities.

It is ridiculous that we are having to deal with a situation like this - the school should know better.

Sinn Féin’s Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said the reports from the school are “very concerning”.

The Cork TD said: "It is clear that many students and their families have been very hurt by this - and rightly so.

“It is also clear that female students felt singled out as the restrictions on what students should wear does not seem to have been addressed to male students.

Mr Ó Laoghaire said his party has contacted the school "to seek out their version of events".

He also called on the Department of Education "seek to establish what happened in this school, and if the policy being applied by the school is in keeping with the best principles of respect, equality and dignity".

He added: "Young women and girls today face a society where their bodies are constantly under scrutiny, and in many instances are shamed because of their appearance. This is not acceptable.

"It is particularly important that we ensure that young women and girls are not subject to this when they are at school, and the Department of Education must ensure all schools do not use uniform policy in a way that is in any way hurtful and insensitive."

Presentation College Carlow has insisted its uniform policy has not changed in recent years.

In a statement, the school said: “Students are regularly reminded of school rules and regulations at assembly.

“The school continues to look after the pastoral care needs of all students through its excellent pastoral care/student support systems in the school.

“Any queries in relation to the above from parents or students will be dealt with in the normal way through the usual school channels.”

Read More The female students in Carlow were shamed and shackled by their burgeoning womanhood

Sandy Haughney, whose daughter attends the school, has also called on the school to apologise.

She told the Carlow Nationalist: "We are trying to bring our children up in a way that they are not ashamed of their bodies.

"We are trying to teach our young men that just because she wears this doesn’t mean she wants that. This is all wrong, it was all very badly done.

“The Pres has always been strong on dress code, but this is about more than a uniform. These are girls aged 12 to 18 years old, they’re very body-conscious.

"The girls should get an apology, they should feel safe in school.”

Mary O’Driscoll, chairwoman of the parents’ council at Presentation College, said the school held an assembly to reiterate the schools uniform policy to students after some students had taken it “upon themselves” to wear whatever sports pants they wanted contrary to the school’s uniform policy.

She said she has a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old who attend the school and her younger child had “no issues with what was said at the assembly”.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mrs O’Driscoll said: “Before Covid, there was rule in place where students couldn’t bring in their tracksuits on PE day. They had to bring in their tracksuits and change for PE time. With Covid that rule was relaxed – as in they were allowed to wear their tracksuits into school on PE day.

“Their school tracksuit is basically plain bottoms with no logos. What’s happening, seemingly, lately – some students have taken it upon themselves to wear in leggings which are not part of the PE uniform. It’s tracksuit bottoms.

“So as far as I’m aware – the assembly was held to reiterate the school uniform policy which they’re all aware of when they start school. They all sign up to the code of conduct.”