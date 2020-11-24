Cork school to close for two weeks as 17 children test positive for Covid-19

A Glanmire national school is set to shut for 14 days after 17 children were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Gaelscoil Ui Drisceoil in the town, which has more than 200 pupils enrolled, has experienced outbreaks in five separate classes across age groups, the Irish Examiner understands, while parents were being informed that the school would be closing until at least December 8.

A spokesperson for the school said they had “no comment to make” on advice of the Department of Education, except that “we have followed the HSE guidelines at all times”.

They confirmed that parents were to be informed “absolutely, 100%”.

“We have the highest standards and protocols in place.”

The news comes as Ireland announced six additional Covid-related deaths, and a further 226 confirmed cases as the numbers across the country continued their gradual descent.

Outbreaks in schools are continuing to prove problematic for the health authorities however, who maintain that transmission in schools is not a cause for concern.

Last week it emerged that confirmed cases of Covid-19 among children of school-going age increased exponentially across the month of October and into November.

According to official statistics produced on a daily basis by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, some 54%, or 3,163, of cases involving children aged 14 and under were recorded in October, the second month for which schools were open following the first wave of the virus.

A total of 85% of cases in children in that cohort have been noted by the HPSC since September.

However, the HSE and Nphet insist that transmission in schools is negligible.

At last Thursday’s weekly HSE briefing on the virus, Paul Reid, its CEO, said family settings continue to be “a major driver” of cases, “schools, not so much”.