Varadkar: A third 'enhanced' lockdown could be necessary in January

A third “enhanced” lockdown in January could well be necessary, Leo Varadkar has warned, as many sectors of Irish society are to re-open next Wednesday.

Cinemas, museums, and art galleries are to reopen from December 2 under the Government’s planned exit from level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

However, no decision has yet been taken in relation to reopening music venues over concerns about large crowds, alcohol, and singing in terms of spreading coronavirus.

Sports fans also face disappointment as next month’s All-Ireland football and hurling finals will have to take place behind close doors.

While a plan to allow greater numbers of fans to attend matches in large stadia is being developed by Catherine Martin, the sports minister, Government sources have said they will not be ready until the new year.

Earlier, Micheál Martin told the Cabinet he wants the country to move to level 3 restrictions next week. Cabinet ministers heard details of a planned “multi-phase graduated” re-opening of the economy and society during December.

It is likely the full plan will be announced on Friday and, according to Cabinet sources, will involve three main phases.

The main elements of the plan are:

Retail to re-commence and relaxation of the 5km travel limit from December 2;

The second phase will see hospitality re-open under strict guidelines, but wet pubs will remain closed;

Closer to Christmas, the third phase will allow household visits as well as allowing travel anywhere in the country. This measure is aimed at allowing people to travel home and see loved ones at Christmas;

Outdoor sports including tennis and golf will be allowed;

It is expected that, under level 3, people will be able to travel within their own county from next week, with a further loosening expected closer to Christmas to allow people to see their families.

A final decision on how and when the ban on household visits will be lifted will not be made until a later date.

A move to allow restaurants to open will follow the week after next — but wet pubs are unlikely to be allowed open unless they have a working kitchen, a stricter rule compared to what applied earlier this year.

“Pubs will not be able to use the empty pizza box or the chipper next door as a means of staying open,” said one minister.

Stephen Donnelly, the health minister, has now signed regulations giving gardaí the power to fine people €80 for not wearing masks on public transport or in a retail setting.

The new system of fines has been in place since Sunday. Organising an event in a private dwelling or elsewhere will carry an on-the-spot fine of €500.

Fines of €150 are now in place for those attending an event in a private dwelling, while breaching travel regulations can lead to an on-the-spot fine of €100.