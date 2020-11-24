Covid-19: Six deaths and 226 new cases confirmed

There have been six further deaths related to Covid-19, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed this evening (HPSC).

This brings the death toll in the Republic to 2,028.

The HPSC has been notified of 226 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

This brings the total number of cases to 70,930.

Of the cases confirmed today, 64 are in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 23 in Tipperary, 13 in Limerick and 12 cases each in Louth and Wicklow.

The remaining 61 cases are located in 16 other counties.

The 14-day national incidence rate currently stands at 107.8.

Donegal and Louth are the only counties with a 14-day incidence rate above 200 reporting 240 and 211.8 respectively.

Fifteen counties currently have a 14-day incidence rate below 100.

As of 2pm, there are 292 Covid-19 patients in hospital. Of these, 36 are in ICU.

In the past 24 hours, there have been 18 additional hospitalisations.