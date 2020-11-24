Two arrested after police attacked at large Belfast street party

Police have been attacked as they tried to break up a large street party in the Holyland area of Belfast.

Two men were arrested during the incident in Agincourt Avenue in the early hours of Tuesday.

Bottles were thrown at officers when they attended the scene. They were also subjected to verbal abuse.

The Holyland student area has witnessed a series of police interventions in recent months as officers have attempted to break up parties in breach of Covid-19 rules.

Police said they attended Agincourt Avenue after receiving reports that a large crowd of young people were partying in the street.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and possession of an offensive weapon, and a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour.

Both men were subsequently released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Officers also issued nine tickets for breaches of coronavirus regulations at a house party in the area.