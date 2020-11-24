Two arrested after police attacked at large Belfast street party

Two arrested after police attacked at large Belfast street party

(Niall Carson/PA)

Tue, 24 Nov, 2020 - 16:22
David Young, PA

Police have been attacked as they tried to break up a large street party in the Holyland area of Belfast.

Two men were arrested during the incident in Agincourt Avenue in the early hours of Tuesday.

Bottles were thrown at officers when they attended the scene. They were also subjected to verbal abuse.

The Holyland student area has witnessed a series of police interventions in recent months as officers have attempted to break up parties in breach of Covid-19 rules.

Police said they attended Agincourt Avenue after receiving reports that a large crowd of young people were partying in the street.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and possession of an offensive weapon, and a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour.

Both men were subsequently released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Officers also issued nine tickets for breaches of coronavirus regulations at a house party in the area.

Read More

Tusla chief warns of 'increasing threats' to staff

More in this section

Coronavirus PUP to remain open to new entrants until end of March
Coronavirus 11 deaths and 79 new cases of Covid-19 in NI
Tusla chief warns of 'increasing threats' to staff Tusla chief warns of 'increasing threats' to staff
coronavirusholylandpa-sourceplace: northern ireland
Opposition considering 'all options' over McEntee's position on Woulfe questions

Opposition considering 'all options' over McEntee's position on Woulfe questions

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices