Micheál Martin calls for a full inquiry into killing of Pat Finucane

There must be a full public inquiry into the killing of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane in 1989, the Taoiseach has told the Dáil.

Micheál Martin met with Mr Finucane's family on Monday ahead of a decision by the British government into holding an inquiry, due to be made this week.

This afternoon my mother and I will meet with An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, to provide an update on our campaign ahead of the British government response, due no later than November 30th, to our Supreme Court victory. pic.twitter.com/ToVEL7KUTo — John Finucane MP (@johnfinucane) November 23, 2020

Mr Martin said he would fully engage with British prime minister Boris Johnson to ensure the commitments made by the Irish and British governments at Weston Park in 2001 are kept.

The Finucane family will have the full weight of the office of the Taoiseach behind them.

"It is now timely for the British government to respond fully."

Mr Finucane, 39, was shot by loyalist paramilitaries in front of his family in February 1989 amid claims of collusion with state security forces.

In February last year, the UK Supreme Court ruled that investigations into the fatal shooting of the solicitor have not been effective and fell short of international human rights standards.

Read More Northern Ireland parties unite to call for Pat Finucane killing public inquiry

Raising the issue in the Dáil yesterday, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald called on the Taoiseach to make clear to the British authorities that an inquiry must happen.

She said a public inquiry was "the only way to get the truth".

"The Finucane family should not have to suffer any longer. Only the truth will give them peace."

An Taoiseach @MichealMartinTD today reiterated his full support for the campaign for a public inquiry into my father’s murder.



He has committed to engaging with the British Prime Minister in advance of Nov 30th deadline & we are grateful for his Govt’s continued backing. pic.twitter.com/iNweOmSeWs — John Finucane MP (@johnfinucane) November 23, 2020

Mr Martin said the British government should keep to the agreement made in 2001. He said it was "a basic tenet" of international cooperation.

During Leaders' Questions, Mr Martin was also asked about the ongoing refusal of Justice Minister Helen McEntee to take Dáil questions and statements on the process of appointing Seamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court [url=https://red.irishexaminer.com/news/arid-40088525_puid-102.html[/url]. Mr Martin said he and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar had answered questions on the matter.

TDs also raised the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, with Denis Naughten saying the data being used by Nphet was not Irish and the decision the Government will make was "a guess". Richard O'Donoghue criticised the Taoiseach for what he called a delay in informing the hospitality sector if it will open next week.