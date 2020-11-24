Woman dies in collision while trying to take a photo of I’m a Celeb castle

A woman died after she was hit by a car while trying to take a picture of the castle hosting this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Sharn Iona Hughes, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene near Gwrych Castle, north Wales, on Saturday evening.

Her family said Mrs Hughes, who was married to Elfyn Hughes and had two children, Arron and Annah, wanted to see the lights and was hoping to take a picture to send to a friend.

“Her family and friends are in total shock and perplexed by her tragic death and wish to say the following about their loss,” a statement issued by police on behalf of her family and friends said.

“Sharn was so selfless, and had such a joyous, charitable attitude to life.

“She was in the process of organising deliveries of hampers to the local food bank through the Women’s Institute (WI). We’ll miss her kindness forever.”

“Her curiosity led to her wanting to see the lights at Gwrych Castle which unfortunately led to her untimely tragic death along a very busy road. We are truly heartbroken.

“She was hoping to take a photo and send it to a friend. We know that several others will have done and plan to do the same.

“We urge people to take so much care and remember it is a busy main A class road.”

North Wales Police said Mrs Hughes was involved in a collision with a blue Volvo estate car on the A547 Abergele Road at a location known as Middle Gate at around 5pm.

Sergeant Raymond Williams said: “We continue to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed the collision and who is yet to come forward, or to anybody who may have been travelling along the A547 just prior to the collision and who may have dashcam to contact us immediately.”

A family friend said Mrs Hughes was involved in organisations including Gallt Melyd Church, Gwaenysgor Choir, Trelawnyd WI and Dyserth WI.

“Sharn was a beacon of light, her bubbly presence will not only be missed by us – her family, but also her colleagues, many friends and by the organisations to which she so generously gave her time,” the friend said in a statement.

A member of the WI added: “She was very active in the community, she was very generous with her time, and just generous in total, she put other people first and was a born organiser.

“She belonged to two WIs, was treasurer of Gallt Melyd Church, helping to organise collections for food banks and recently very proudly finished the Couch to 5k.”