US agency declares Biden ‘apparent winner’ – clearing way for transition
Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Mon, 23 Nov, 2020 - 23:37
Matthew Daly and Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press

A federal US agency has ascertained that Joe Biden is the “apparent winner” of the November 3 election, clearing the way for the start of the transition from Donald Trump’s administration.

Mr Trump, who had refused to concede the election, said on Monday that he was directing his team to co-operate on the transition but vowed to keep up the fight.

A federal official said Emily Murphy of the General Services Administration (GSA) made the determination after Mr Trump’s efforts to subvert the vote failed across battleground states, most recently in Michigan, which certified Mr Biden’s victory on Monday.

The move clears the way for Biden aides to begin co-ordinating with federal agencies on plans for the takeover on January 20.

“Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts,” Ms Murphy wrote in a letter to Mr Biden.

“I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any executive branch official — including those who work at the White House or GSA — with regard to the substance or timing of my decision.”

Mr Trump tweeted shortly after her letter was made public: “Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good… fight, and I believe we will prevail!

“Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”

Biden

