Compulsory vaccinations for international travel 'a necessity' says Irish boss of Qantas

The Irishman who is CEO at Australian airline Qantas has warned that the future of international travel will depend on compulsory vaccinations.

Dublin born Alan Joyce told Australian news that the vaccine will have to be taken by all international travellers once it becomes available.

He told Channel 9’s A Current Affair: “We are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say for international travellers that we will ask people to have a vaccination before they can get on the aircraft.”

The former Aer Lingus worker said he was not sure if it would be needed for domestic travel but for international travel, he said it was “a necessity”.

#BREAKING: QANTAS CEO confirms that proof that you've been vaccinated for COVID-19 will be compulsory for international air travel onboard his aircraft. #9ACA pic.twitter.com/dhk3Hsnxn9 — A Current Affair (@ACurrentAffair9) November 23, 2020

He told the news show that it may be a move that is taken up globally.

“I think that's going to be a common thing talking to my colleagues in other airlines around the globe."

Mr Joyce’s comments come following the news that a vaccine developed in the UK was found to be up to 90% effective in preventing Covid-19.

AstraZeneca and Oxford University said their jab is effective in stopping most people from contracting coronavirus and falling seriously ill, with some indications that it can also prevent people passing the virus to others.

International travel has been decimated since the Covid-19 pandemic with Irish airport being hit hard.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Cork and Shannon airports are set to get an extra €22m next year under a package of government supports to help them survive the Covid crisis.