Compulsory vaccinations for international travel 'a necessity' says Irish boss of Qantas

Dublin born Alan Joyce told Australian news that the vaccine will have to be taken by all international travellers once it becomes available
Compulsory vaccinations for international travel 'a necessity' says Irish boss of Qantas

Qantas Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce. File picture: Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP

Mon, 23 Nov, 2020 - 11:52
Steve Neville

The Irishman who is CEO at Australian airline Qantas has warned that the future of international travel will depend on compulsory vaccinations.

Dublin born Alan Joyce told Australian news that the vaccine will have to be taken by all international travellers once it becomes available.

He told Channel 9’s A Current Affair: “We are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say for international travellers that we will ask people to have a vaccination before they can get on the aircraft.” 

The former Aer Lingus worker said he was not sure if it would be needed for domestic travel but for international travel, he said it was “a necessity”.

He told the news show that it may be a move that is taken up globally.

“I think that's going to be a common thing talking to my colleagues in other airlines around the globe."

Mr Joyce’s comments come following the news that a vaccine developed in the UK was found to be up to 90% effective in preventing Covid-19.

AstraZeneca and Oxford University said their jab is effective in stopping most people from contracting coronavirus and falling seriously ill, with some indications that it can also prevent people passing the virus to others.

International travel has been decimated since the Covid-19 pandemic with Irish airport being hit hard. 

Earlier this month, it was announced that Cork and Shannon airports are set to get an extra €22m next year under a package of government supports to help them survive the Covid crisis.

Read More

Crowds in Cork City 'flies in the face' of public health appeals

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon May 18, 2020 Housing Minister to restrict development of co-living units
RTE job cuts Oireachtas Committee expects answers and 'forthright statement from RTÉ' on retirement party
Hospitality Sector Industry In Crisis Economic Effects Outdoor Diners Covid-19: Pubs and restaurants should not open, says infectious diseases consultant
#covid-19healthair travel
Coronavirus - Mon Nov 23, 2020

'Relentless' work has 'paid off', says Kildare-born professor who co-designed the Oxford Covid-vaccine

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices