Public health expert blasts 'un-Christian' priest who criticised Covid-19 restrictions

The Cavan priest who has said he intends to continue celebrating mass despite Level 5 restrictions, has said that stopping people from going to mass was a breach of their Constitutional rights.

Public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally has described the actions of the Fr PJ Hughes as “irresponsible and unchristian.”

People had a “divine right” to public worship Fr Hughes told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

“I’m helping the country through prayer.” Fr Hughes said that when two gardaí called to the sacristy door last Sunday morning, five minutes before he was due to celebrate mass, to advise him that he was in breach of public health regulations, it was “like a punch to the stomach.”

The timing was unfortunate he said and he queried why the gardaí had not called to him an hour previously.

When the gardaí asked him to send the people home, he said he wouldn’t do it.

Two hours later two more gardaí called to him to inform him that a file was being sent to the DPP.

The Government has no concern for people living alone. The Government should apologise to people who are not allowed to practice their faith.

When asked why other priests had not adopted the same position as he had, Fr Hughes said they were afraid.

Dr Scally said The priest’s comments brought a new meaning to the term “mass gatherings”.

People who did not want to go to mass shouldn’t, he said, but those who wanted to go to mass should be able to do so.

God could cure the worst diseases, he said.

“I’m not looking for trouble.”

Fr Hughes said that he thought sending four gardaí “on a Sunday to try to annoy a priest” was an effort “to make an example of me.”

His parishioners were “100 per cent” in support of him.

“Not one person has asked me to stop.”

While he understood strong religious views, he did not see why they had to be exercised communally.

They can say a prayer by themselves.

Bringing more than 50 elderly and vulnerable people together was “just wrong,” he said.

There was a strong record across the world of people active in religious worship who thought they were exempt from the virus, he added.

"That view had resulted in deaths."

Dr Scally said he would urge Fr Hughes to listen to his bishop and to the gardaí.

"As an individual Fr Hughes was entitled to his beliefs, but he had no right to endanger people."