RTÉ apologise after stars photographed close together at 'impromptu' party

Stars including Miriam O'Callaghan, David McCullagh and Bryan Dobson as well as RTÉ News Managing Director Jon Williams have apologised for their part.
Miriam O'Callaghan, David McCullagh, Bryan Dobson have apologised for their lapse of judgement.

Fri, 20 Nov, 2020 - 10:49
Greg Murphy

RTÉ has apologised after a number of its staff and broadcasters were photographed beside each other at a "short, impromptu" party.

RTÉ staff were seen posing for pictures and standing closely next to one another without face masks or coverings.

The event took place on November 12 when Ireland was in Level 5 of the Living with Covid restrictions.

During Level 5, all social gatherings are prohibited.

In a statement, the broadcaster says social distancing was observed throughout and the brief contacts between people, while the photos were being taken, were "well-intentioned" and "unnecessarily risky."

Stars including Miriam O'Callaghan, David McCullagh and Bryan Dobson as well as RTÉ News Managing Director Jon Williams have apologised for their part.

In a statement issued by the broadcaster, Mr Williams said, "I deeply regret not thinking through the consequences of a momentary lapse of judgement. It was wrong and I'm very sorry."

Prime Time presenter Miriam O'Callaghan has also apologised for an "error of judgement on my part."

The Six One News' David McCullough and Radio 1's Brian Dobson have also issued statements where they both apologised for a 'serious lapse of judgement'.

RTÉ said it should not have happened and has reminded staff of their obligations to follow public health advice.

