Higgins: Covid-19 pandemic is 'once-in-a-generation opportunity' to improve workers rights

"We see how online workers often are not covered by the most basic employment law or collective agreements, all rationalised in the name of efficiency, flexibility, productivity."
Higgins: Covid-19 pandemic is 'once-in-a-generation opportunity' to improve workers rights

President Higgins said that during the crisis employers and governments around the world have moved to "restrict further the rights of working people" in "insidious and opportunistic" ways. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie 

Thu, 19 Nov, 2020 - 10:00
Greg Murphy

President Michael D Higgin has said the Covid-19 pandemic has presented us with a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" to improve our society and working life.

Speaking at the annual conference of the trade union Fórsa, he praised staff and more than 80,000 members for their contributions during the Covid-19 pandemic, across a diverse field of professions, occupations, grades and work settings.

He acknowledged those "continuing to attend workplaces to maintain essential services, such as health and social care professionals, staff in social protection and other civil service departments, local authority workers, and staff in telecoms and postal services.

"Many more have quickly adjusted to working remotely, while others have depended on State income supports, and have experienced wage reductions. Regrettably, some members have faced the prospect of lay-offs and redundancy."

He commented: "The task now at hand is to create a society that is more equal, one in which all work is valued, and all jobs are decent, fulfilling and secure, together with adequate social protection."

Read More

Covid-19: Challenge is to keep numbers low, instead of 'oscillating' up and down, expert warns

President Higgins said that during the crisis employers and governments around the world have moved to "restrict further the rights of working people" in "insidious and opportunistic" ways.

"We continue to witness increases in precarious employment, contract working, and an ongoing casualisation of labour, with new and emerging trends in work practices that are often deemed ‘innovations’ insofar as they provide new means to maximise profits for employers, but in their practical delivery reveal the ongoing erosion of employees’ hard-won labour rights."

He added: "We see how online workers often are not covered by the most basic employment law or collective agreements, all rationalised in the name of efficiency, flexibility, productivity."

President Higgins said that we should use our new circumstances to deepen and extend our solidarity "to encompass not only those who labour and work, whether in new conditions or old, but also those who are excluded and left out."

In his speech, the president also said that the pandemic has also highlighted how our frontline staff and essential workers have become "undervalued" by economic practices.

He said that after paying them fitting tributes at the height of the crisis, "to settle for reverting to where we were" would be regrettable and "a lost opportunity".

"We are all responsible for what we know and choose to ignore."

Read More

Covid-19: Green Party leader backs reopening of gyms, shops, churches and golf courses

More in this section

CC CABINET MEETING Covid-19: Green Party leader backs reopening of gyms, shops, churches and golf courses
Covid-19: Challenge is to keep numbers low, instead of 'oscillating' up and down, expert warns Covid-19: Challenge is to keep numbers low, instead of 'oscillating' up and down, expert warns
Coronavirus - Fri May 1, 2020 Tesco recall own brand chorizo over listeria fears
Dublin Airport Fraday 1st May

Coronavirus testing sites open at Dublin Airport

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices