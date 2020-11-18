McDonald: Woulfe appointment was part of Government formation 'horse-trading'

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald raised the nomination of Seamus Woulfe (pictured) to the court and the ongoing refusal of Justice Minister Helen McEntee to take questions in the Dáil. File image

Wed, 18 Nov, 2020 - 13:43
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

It is a verifiable truth that the appointment of Seamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court was part of the “horse-trading” between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael before the government was formed, the Dáil has heard.

At Leaders’ Questions, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald raised the nomination of Seamus Woulfe to the court and the ongoing refusal of Justice Minister Helen McEntee to take questions in the Dáil.

She accused Taoiseach Micheál Martin and his government of attempting to prevent legitimate opposition questioning of the process whereby three other candidates, two of which were sitting judges, were ruled out of contention and Mr Woulfe’s name prevailed.

"Your government is simply circling the wagons, the minister is accountable to the Dáil," she said.

Ms McDonald said the three party leaders in government were "left out of the loop" in the appointment of Seamus Woulfe. 

She said the Taoiseach previously revealed that the position of Attorney General would rotate with that of the Taoiseach, so the fate of Woulfe was "central to discussions" and the horse-trading in the run-up to the government being formed.

Ms McDonald said the refusal to answer questions "stinks to high heaven" and cited previous comments by the Taoiseach in the case of when former AG Maire Whelan was appointed to the Appeal court. "You were right then and wrong now," she said.

In response, Mr Martin took issue with Ms McDonald’s suggestion the appointment of current Attorney General Paul Gallagher was subject of horse-trading. "That is an untruth and you should withdraw it," he said.

Explaining his role, he said: "When I learned the Judicial Board found Seamus Woulfe suitable, that was good enough for me. The minister brings one name, that satisfied me, and I did not want to second guess that."

Ms McDonald said the Taoiseach's response to her questions was "incoherent gibberish…He has changed his tune now he is in government."

It is a verifiable truth that the position of AG was subject of horse-trading in the talks, she said.

Labour leader Alan Kelly suggested Ms McEntee ignored the rules in the Cabinet handbook by not informing the Taoiseach of the other names.

Mr Martin refuted this claim, saying the proper process was followed.

Ms McDonald also raised the potential closure of Dublin Zoo with the Taoiseach and requested the State step in and ensure its future, despite a collapse in visitor numbers as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In response, Mr Martin said the Government will do everything it can to ensure it remains open and does not close. "We will not let that happen," he said.

