Covid-19: 11 deaths and 366 new cases confirmed

There has been 11 additional deaths related to Covid-19, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

The HPSC has been notified of 366 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

All of the deaths reported today occurred in November. So far this month, there have been 61 Covid-related deaths.

As of 2pm this afternoon, there are 274 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospital with 31 in ICU.

A further nine people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, with a further 549 confirmed cases of the virus having been confirmed.

Earlier, a proposal to introduce fines for people caught drinking outside was withdrawn by the Cabinet today, amid internal opposition.

Fine Gael and Green ministers were said to be “vehemently opposed” to the kneejerk response to weekend scenes of crowds drinking in Dublin, even though Gardaí found no breach of Covid social distancing rules.

A memorandum from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was withdrawn after opposition was voiced at Cabinet.