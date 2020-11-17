Government backs down over outside drinking fines

A proposal to introduce fines for people caught drinking outside has been withdrawn by the Cabinet today, amid internal opposition.

Fine Gael and Green ministers were said to be “vehemently opposed” to the kneejerk response to weekend scenes of crowds drinking in Dublin, even though Gardaí found no breach of Covid social distancing rules.

A memorandum from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was withdrawn after opposition was voiced at Cabinet.

Labour Leader Alan Kelly called for the government to “cop on” and simply enforce existing law. He described the response from government as a “total over reaction”.

This is the second reverse from the Government in 24 hours after it rowed back on plans for an outright ban on takeaway pints amid accusations of 'knee-jerk' reactions to social media videos of street drinking.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was expected to bring a memo to Cabinet today to propose an outright ban on the sale of alcohol from pubs for takeaway purposes for the remainder of the level 5 lockdown.

It followed the sharing of images on social media at the weekend of large crowds gathered near pubs in Cork and Dublin, drinking on the streets.

However, a number of publicans had fiercely criticised proposals for the takeaway ban, accusing the government of making policy based on a few social media posts.

Sources in Government said an outright ban may not be imposed but some tightening of restrictions would be considered.

"Cabinet will decide about how best to deal with congregated settings outside pubs and restaurants," the source said.

Bye-laws currently don't allow drinking on many public streets which further complicates the matter.