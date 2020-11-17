Two-day extension to schools' Christmas holidays ruled out

A proposal to extend the school Christmas holidays by two days in recognition of the “exhaustion in the system” has been ruled out for now by the Minister for Education.

Norma Foley appeared before the Oireachtas education committee on Tuesday along with Josepha Madigan, Minister of State for Inclusion.

The proposal to add two days to the school holidays, meaning schools would finish up the term on Friday, December 18 instead of Tuesday, December 22, was floated at the committee by Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, Labour's spokesman on education.

Schools, teachers, and principals are under extreme pressure at the moment, Mr Ó Ríordáin said.

“They're working very hard to keep going and at keeping the schools open. There is an argument that we may have space maybe for a prolonged Christmas break, perhaps ending school on Friday, December 18.

“I know a huge amount of work would have to go in, in terms of childcare and consultation with the education partners,” he said, before asking Ms Foley if it could be considered.

In response, Ms Foley acknowledged the work involved in keeping schools open.

“I do appreciate there's a huge body of work being undertaken on a daily basis within the schools,” Ms Foley said.

“I'm very mindful in the first place that the school calendar has been agreed and parents are aware of it and made necessary arrangements in relation to it.

“I’m also conscious of the time missed in terms of the lockdown earlier in the year.”

Schools are working very hard to make sure that more time lost isn’t another feature of this school year, she added.

“I’m also conscious of the public health advice which is telling us that students are much better served when they are in school.

“At this point in time, I would follow the public health advice that’s there. That things are operating well within our schools and at this point, that’s where I would stand in relation to that.”

Green Party senator Pauline O’Reilly said she did not agree with Mr O’Riordan’s proposal.

“I think that it has been shown quite clearly that children are benefitting from going back to school. While school is fantastic, and children are delighted to be back to school, it is also a form of childcare, and there are many people who just don't want to take any more days off school.”

On Thursday, representatives from the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI), Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI), the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO), and public service union Fórsa are due to address the education committee.