Alternative locations for exam students identified as close contacts

Students due to sit Leaving Cert exams in the coming weeks who are identified as close contacts of a person with Covid-19 will be allowed to take their exams at alternative locations in certain, limited circumstances.

The Leaving Cert exams, which were cancelled for thousands of students this summer due to health and safety concerns during the ongoing pandemic, are set to begin today.

More than 2,500 students will sit written exams in the coming weeks, with the exam schedule running across evenings and weekends until the middle of December.

The November exams will take place at 574 schools and other locations authorised by the State Examinations Commission (SEC) to hold the examinations.

In cases where a student is forced to restrict their movements after being identified as a close contact, the SEC will attempt to put alternative arrangements in place within 24 hours notice.

The student must also have no symptoms of the virus.

In certain limited cases, the SEC will attempt to arrange for the student to sit exams at alternative locations where “appropriate controlled arrangements” can be made so as to not compromise public health.

Students who find themselves in this scenario are advised not to attend the examinations at their school, and to contact the SEC directly.

Read More Teen seeks school mental health supports after sister's struggles

Those diagnosed with Covid-19, who are experiencing symptoms, or who are self-isolating, should not attend exam centres.

A three-hour Biology paper begins the November exam schedule, with English papers one and two, and Maths papers one and two, due to take place this weekend.

Although the numbers opting to take part are small, these exams are an important test run for the Department of Education for next year.

Top officials from the department say they are determined for the 2021 exams to go ahead using a format that is as close as possible to the traditional exams.

Among those sitting exams in the coming weeks are students who the Department of Education could not give a calculated grade in a subject, or subjects.

This applied in cases where a student studied a subject outside of school, without a teacher. A small number of students, fewer than 100, have also applied to sit Junior Cycle examinations.

According to the SEC, the written exams will be based on the normal question paper format, content, and structure. They are also the same duration as in previous years.

Students taking the November examinations will be graded on the basis of their written papers, which includes the aural component in language subjects and music.

In the case of five Leaving Certificate subjects, the SEC will also mark coursework completed prior to school closure.

These are Home Economics practical coursework; LCVP Portfolio; Design and Communication Graphics practical coursework; Physical Education (PE) Physical Activity Project, and Engineering practical coursework.

On average, the students sitting the November 2020 exams will sit between two or three subjects.

Students can combine their best results between the calculated grades and the written exams.

Students who receive an improved CAO offer on foot of their results of the postponed exams will also receive a deferred college offer to start their course in the 2021/22 academic year.

Students are expected to get their results in early February 2021.