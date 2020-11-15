McEntee to face Dáil over role in Woulfe Supreme Court nomination

Justice Minister Helen McEntee is to face Dáil questions this week about her role in the nomination of Seamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court.

While the likelihood of an impeachment process is receding, there has been fresh criticism of Chief Justice Frank Clarke from the Opposition for compounding an already difficult situation.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy confirmed Ms McEntee is to face questions in the Dáil and hit out at Judge Clarke’s handling of the Woulfe saga, which has resulted in the unseemly stand-off.

“He's certainly made a bad situation, I think, a lot more difficult,” she said.

She said she wrote to the Ceann Comhairle on Friday seeking legal advice for TDs as to what to do.

“He replied to me later that evening, and said that he would convene a meeting of the Committee on Procedure as a matter of urgency,” she said.

Ms Murphy said she is concerned that an impeachment process is very difficult as this controversy is now in the area of judgement and character and moral authority.

"And it is more the responsibility of the judiciary to enforce that kind of process themselves. The unfortunate thing is that the judicial conduct committee is not in place and won't be in place for another year to 18 months.”

“So there's no mechanism to do that and that's why this is such a difficult decision because the only available option is the impeachment process. Whether or not Leinster house should be involved, or where the solution will happen is, I think, a very open question,” she said.

Labour leader Alan Kelly said additional correspondence that went between Judge Woulfe and the Chief Justice must be made available if the Oireachtas is to make a considered judgement into seeking to impeach or not.

He also said it is “not credible” that Taoiseach Micheál Martin had no idea about the appointment of a Supreme Court judge until it was announced at Cabinet. “He signs off on the agenda the week before,” he told the Irish Examiner.

While the Judicial Council Act was enacted in 2019, certain sections related to judicial conduct were not commenced.

The Judicial Conduct Committee was formally established with effect from June 30, 2020, and is required to submit draft guidelines concerning judicial conduct and ethics, within 12 months of its establishment.

“The outer limit for submission of the guidelines is set in legislation. However, this does not preclude the earlier development of guidelines. The Minister for Justice would like these guidelines completed as soon as possible,” a spokesman for Ms McEntee told the Irish Examiner.

Once the guidelines have been adopted by the Judicial Council, Ms McEntee will make orders without delay bringing into operation those provisions of the act which have not yet been commenced.

To bring into operation the relevant provisions of the Act alone would not progress matters, since the Judicial Council would still need to develop their guidelines before the process could be utilised.