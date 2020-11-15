Teen seeks school mental health supports after sister's struggles

A 15-year-old student has joined with the Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (IACP) in demanding increased mental health supports in schools after watching her younger sister's struggle with anxiety and depression.

Aisling Murphy has launched a blog, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook accounts called Mental Health in Irish Schools to raise awareness and to push for counselling and psychological support for students after what her family has been through.

“I’ve watched my sister go through a lot with anxiety and not getting enough support in school,” the Wicklow student said. “I’ve watched my friends and classmates struggle with mental health issues too.

“I feel like there’s not enough support in school for people my age with mental health problems. As teenagers, we spend a huge amount of time at school and it’s where we look for help when something is wrong.”

Her mother Alison Murphy said: “For about a month in the winter of 2019, my daughter and I walked to school every single day.

"Every day she was overcome with anxiety so bad she had difficulty breathing and we returned home with her upset, crying and feeling like she was never going to make it into school again. I tried to home-school her and keep up with her teacher's plan for work and her school’s timetable.

“Her distress, frustration, and depression were palpable. There were a few days she was totally withdrawn and wouldn’t speak.

“Once she said she just wanted to not be here anymore. As a mother, I’ve never felt so alone or at a loss to help my child. They were dark days."

She said it many months, phone calls, pleading, tears, and soul searching to get her then 11-year-old the support and help that she needed. “Luckily, we were able to see a play therapist and then a psychologist who helped her find the coping skills she needed to handle her anxiety disorder.”

Aisling said: “I want to see access to mental health professionals through the school system in some way so that when someone needs urgent help, there is someone there for them to speak to and get help from who isn’t a teacher.

“I have seen students in need not get the support and care they desperately need at school."

Alison said that Aisling supported her little sister throughout while also having to step in and inform teachers in her school when she was worried about friends’ mental health.

“It seems to me that our children are acutely aware of the issues, are trying to support each other, and looking for better guidance and help in accessing professional support, often within the school environment as this is where they spend their time and for many it’s their safe place,” Alison said.

“Mental health services are totally overwhelmed, but there must be a better way for children, their families, schools and mental health professionals to collaborate and work to provide early supports for any child who needs them. We can do better. We must. Our children’s lives depend on it.”