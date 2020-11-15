Almost 3,000 students prepare to sit Leaving Cert exams from tomorrow

The Leaving Cert exams, which were cancelled for thousands of students this summer due to health and safety concerns during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, are set to begin tomorrow.

Almost 3,000 students will sit written exams in the coming weeks, with the tests running across evenings and weekends until the middle of December.

A three-hour Biology paper begins the schedule, with English papers one and two. Maths papers one and two will take place this weekend.

Although the numbers opting to take part are small, the November 2020 exams are an important test run for the Department of Education for next year.

Top officials from the department have said they are determined the 2021 exams go ahead as close as possible to the traditional exams.

Students opting to sit the November 2020 exams include those who were unhappy with their calculated grades or with the outcome of their appeals.

There are also approximately 50 adult learners who opted for the written assessment and did not get calculated grades.

Among those sitting exams in the coming weeks are also students who the Department of Education could not give a calculated grade to in a subject, or subjects.

This applied in cases where a student studied a subject outside of school, without a teacher. A small number of students, fewer than 100, have also applied to sit Junior Cycle examinations.

The November exams will take place at approximately 600 schools and other locations authorised by the State Examinations Commission (SEC).

According to the SEC, the written exams will be based on the normal question paper format, content, and structure. They are also the same duration as in previous years.

Students taking these examinations will be graded on the basis of their written papers, which includes the aural component in language subjects and music.

In the case of five Leaving Certificate subjects, the SEC will also mark coursework completed prior to school closure.

These marks will be included in the final grade in these subjects, a spokeswoman confirmed.

The subjects are: Home Economics practical coursework; LCVP Portfolio; Design and Communication Graphics practical coursework; Physical Education (PE) Physical Activity Project; Engineering practical coursework.

On average, the students taking these exams will sit between two or three subjects. They can combine their best results between the calculated grades and the written exams.

Candidates who receive an improved CAO offer on foot of their results of the postponed exams will also receive a deferred college offer to start their course in the 2021/22 academic year.

Some 20 legal challenges in relation to the calculated grades process have been taken against the Department of Education, with one case selected as the 'lead case'. This is unlikely to be concluded before the end of the year.

Planning is now underway by the State Examinations Commission to run all aspects of the exams, including project work, orals, and practical components.

Meanwhile, Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, is expected to appear before the Oireachtas education committee on Tuesday.